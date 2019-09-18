Rwandan journalist arrested over telecasting sensitive pornographic contents

Rwandan journalist Irené Mulindahabi working for a local TV station has been arrested over distributing pornographic contents by means of Internet via YouTube, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) revealed Wednesday.RIB Spokesperson Modeste Mbabazi said the journalist is accused of having telecasted sensitive pornographic contents which are intended to cause sexual arousal.

Such crime are punishable by article 38 of the Cyber crime law, RIB said in a statement

According to the provisions of the same law, this category of cybercrime involves one individual distributing malicious or illegal information online including distributing pornography and trafficking, it said.

This arrest comes at time online media in Rwanda has been characterized in recent years by a rapid and chaotic increase.

In recent months some journalists especially from online platforms have been summoned for unprofessional behaviour by featuring sensitive stories with a simple motive to get a large number of visitors (views) to their online platforms