Rwandan lawmakers approve air service agreement with five countries

Members of lower chamber of Rwandan Parliament have endorsed draft laws approving the ratification of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASAs) between Rwanda and five countries including Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia, Somalia and Tunisia.The air service agreement allows international commercial air transport services between signatories, a statement obtained Saturday in Kigali said.

Rwandan minister of Infrastructure, Claver Gatee explained that Rwanda has been advancing all its aviation operations not only in flights but standards and security, of which the recent International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assessment ranked Rwanda top with 100% score.

Normally, the approval of ratifications of such agreements goes through the parliamentary foreign affairs committee for further assessment and validation of mutual benefits, but this time around lawmakers passed all the five BASA deals with a few corrections that the ministry took on.

Rwanda has so far signed bilateral air service agreements (BASAs) signed with other eleven countries.

These include: The Republic of Chile, Dominican Republic, Republic of Finland, Jamaica, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, State of Kuwait, Malaysia, Republic of Mauritius, United Republic of Tanzania, United Arab Emirates and Republic of Zimbabwe.