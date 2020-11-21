Rwandan lawmakers approve air service agreement with five countries

International › APA

Published on 21.11.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

Members of lower chamber of Rwandan Parliament have endorsed draft laws approving the ratification of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASAs) between Rwanda and five countries including Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia, Somalia and Tunisia.The  air service agreement allows international commercial air transport  services between signatories, a statement obtained Saturday in Kigali  said.

Rwandan minister of Infrastructure, Claver Gatee explained  that Rwanda has been advancing all its aviation operations not only in  flights but standards and security, of which the recent International  Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assessment ranked Rwanda top with  100% score.

Normally, the approval of ratifications of such  agreements goes through the parliamentary foreign affairs committee for  further assessment and validation of mutual benefits, but this time  around lawmakers passed all the five BASA deals with a few corrections  that the ministry took on.

Rwanda has so far signed bilateral air service agreements (BASAs) signed with other eleven countries.

These  include: The Republic of Chile, Dominican Republic, Republic of  Finland, Jamaica, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, State of Kuwait,  Malaysia, Republic of Mauritius, United Republic of Tanzania, United  Arab Emirates and Republic of Zimbabwe.

