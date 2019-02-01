Rwandan leader in Arusha for EAC Summit

Rwandan president Paul Kagame arrived in Arusha, northern Tanzania on Friday to attend the 20th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.It will be held under the theme “Enhancing Economic, Social and Political Integration of the East African Community”.

The official statement released upon his arrival said that President Kagame is expected to take over the chairmanship of the organisation from Uganda while Kenya will automatically assume the rapporteurship role for all EAC policy meetings.

First established in 1976, EAC is a regional intergovernmental bloc made up of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

The last EAC Heads of State Summit was held in 2018 in Kampala, Uganda.