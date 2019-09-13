Rwandan leader receives UN Special Envoy for Great Lakes

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday received the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on Great Lakes, Huang Xia and his delegation currently on tour who is visiting the region to review regional political and security developments in the sub-region.During their discussion, the two parties also exchanged views on current progress on the implementation of the national and regional commitments under the peace agreement, it said.

The visit comes after Rwanda has threatened in September last year to withdraw from the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), questioning the body’s role and impact in the prevention of insecurity in the region.

Rwandan officials argue that ICGLR has not taken an active role in addressing the issue of genocide fugitives and negative forces in the region, despite having a security pact that obliges member states to take action.

ICGLR is composed of twelve member states, namely: Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Republic of South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.

Mr Huang Xia, took office in March this year and he is the third envoy to be appointed to the Great Lakes region of Africa after Mary Robinson of Ireland and Said Djinnit of Algeria.

Before his appointment, he served as the Ambassador at large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

Prior to that he served as ambassador of China to Gabon, Niger, Senegal and the Republic of Congo.