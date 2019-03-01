Rwandan managing editor remanded in prison over alleged rape

The presiding judge of Kagarama intermediate court in the suburb of Kigali city on Thursday remanded the managing editor of English online paper “Great Lakes Voice”, Robert Mugabe in 30-days preventive detention for allegedly raping two under-age young girls.This decision comes after the prosecution has told the court that Mugabe allegedly conspired to rape the two young girls and helped one of them to end her pregnancy for fears to face justice after enter into sexual relationships without consent

According to charging documents, law enforcement officers met with the victim’s mother who reported that her two daughters were in a sexual relationship with Mugabe, and that it had been going on for the past several months.

The Rwandan journalist is suspected of defiling two sisters, aged 17 and 19. He is also accused of impregnating the 19 year-old and attempting to persuade her to abort