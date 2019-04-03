Rwandan media highlights UN Court President visit

International › APA

Published on 03.04.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

The latest visit ealier this week by the President of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UNIRMCT) ahead of the 25th Commemoration of Genocide against Tutsis , was highlighted by the Rwandan media this week.Judge Carmel  Agius arrived Monday in Kigali for a set of  consultations between  Rwandan judicial officials and the UNIRMCT, a replacement system for the  International Criminal Tribunal for  Rwanda (ICTR) which was closed  down in December 2015 so that Genocide  cases are transferred to Rwanda.  

UN tribunal, survivors seek new beginnings, was the headline of  English daily newspaper The New Times, which referred to the meeting  held in Kigali between “Ibuka” (remembers), one of the Umbrella  organisation for survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and  the UN court delegation.

The newspaper reported that relations  between Genocide survivors and the Government of Rwanda on the one side,  and UNIRMCT have suffered a great deal in recent past.

This was  because of immediate former tribunal president Theodor Meron’s  unilateral decisions to grant early release to top Genocide convicts,  without even seeking the opinion of Kigali or survivors’ organisations.

During the meeting, judge Agius promised to make changes, beginning with fixing the relationship between Rwandans and MICT.

In  another article entitled “Genocide survivors have given task to the  successor of Judge Theodor Meron”, the vernacular online daily “igihe.com”  said that former MICT President, Judge Meron consistently reversed  convictions, considerably reduced sentences on appeal, and ordered the  early release of some `masterminds` behind the genocide.

According  to the newspaper, among those released by the former UNIRMCT judge, it  includes One of the founders of the notorious Radio Television Libre des  Milles Collines (RTLM), Ferdinand Nahimana’s broadcasts exhorting the  Hutu population to murder their neighbours is singularly responsible for  countless deaths.

The list of those released also Protais  Zigiranyirazo a former member of the inner circle, known as “Akazu”,  which comprised the true believers in the genocide ideology,  where by  the Judge Meron  Meron overturned the conviction on appeal before  ordering his release.

“The former UNIRMCT judge had apparently  shown his intention to release everyone convicted of masterminding the  Rwanda Genocide Against Tutsi,” said Igihe.com.

Despite this  attitude to undermine the legacy of international justice, the papper  added that genocide surivors have expressed their optimism after meeting  the new judge President of the UN court who promised to consult with  victims for any decision to grant early release any of those convicted  by the ICTR for their part in the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

To date, 14 key genocidaires convincted by ICTR have walked free, and some have had their sentences reduced, the newspaper said

