Rwandan military chief passes away

Published on 12.02.2021 at 11h21 by APA News



Rwandan military chief Lt Gen Jacques Musemakweli has died of natural causes, a statement by the country’s defence force confirmed on Thursday.According to a tweet by the Rwandan Defence Force, Lt Gen Musemakweli passed away at a military hospital in Kanombe on Thursday.

Gen Musemakweli who had headed the general inspectorate of the Rwanda Defence Forces since November 2019 also previously held several positions within the military.

These included head of presidential guard and the commander of Rwandan military reservists. 

He was a leading member of Paul Kagame’s rebel Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), a rebel during the country’s genocide.

