Rwandan mother gives birth to quadruplets on Christmas Day

Published on 27.12.2022 at 16h21 by APA News

A pregnant woman on Christmas day gave birth to quadruplets in King Faysal Hospital in Rwanda, local media reported in Kigali on Tuesday.Marie Chantal Uwiragiye gave birth to two baby boys and two baby girls after 15 long years of praying for a child, medical reports said.

Uwiragiye was one of many women who gave birth on Christmas Day.

At least 57 babies were born on Christmas 2022 in four major hospitals in Kigali and some of them instantly got the truest of Christmas names.

In East Africa, Uganda and Kenya lead in as far as the elevation and celebration of Christmas.

Tanzanians are not very big on Christmas and this is largely due to the heavy Arabic influence on the country’s culture.

Rwandans are seemingly the least enthusiastic about the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ in the region.

