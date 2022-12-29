International › APA

Rwandan MP quits over drunk-driving

Published on 29.12.2022 at 17h21 by APA News

Rwandan MP Ernest Kamanzi, has resigned from parliament, stating personal reasons, but officials say it was linked to allegations that he was repeatedly under the influence of alcohol while on the wheels, APA can report on Thursday.The Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Mussa Fazil Harerimana confirmed to local media that the youth representative MP submitted his letter of resignation on Wednesday.

Reports abound suggesting that the youthful MP resigned following a drunk driving incident in Huye District when he was on an official mission, leading a group of other members of the parliament in the Chamber of Deputies.

The resignation of Kamanzi as an MP came after President Paul Kagame expressed concerns over a lawmaker whose names constantly appeared in police reports for drunk driving and was always let free because he enjoyed immunity as a member of parliament.

