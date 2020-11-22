International › APA

Happening now

Rwandan Mugisha wins Grand Prix Chantal Biya 2020 cycling race in Cameroon

Published on 22.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Moses Mugisha a Rwandan national peddled 166.4 km to the finish line ahead of other cyclists between Sangmelima and Yaoundé in Cameroon taking the overall leader’s yellow jersey of Grand Prix Chantal Biya 2020 cycling competition which concluded on Sunday in Cameroon, Sports source confirmed to APA in Kigali.Mugisha has  made history by becoming the first Rwandan to win Grand Prix Chantal  Biya  2020 cycling competition in Men Elite category, which attracted  national teams from 10 African countries.

Among the competing  teams, it include Dukla Banska Bystrica, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso,  Senegal, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Benin, Rwanda, SNH Vélo Club  and host Cameroon.

Rwanda was be represented by six riders led by former Tour du Rwanda winners Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha.

The   six-man Team Rwanda roster also included youngster Renus Byiza  Uhiriwe,  Patrick Byukusenge, Moïse Mugisha and Didier Munyaneza.

Grand   Prix Chantal Biya, with a total 699 km distance was the first race   outside Rwanda the national team was  participating in this year due to   the coronavirus pandemic. It was  also the team’s first competitive  race  since the 2020 Tour du Rwanda in March.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top