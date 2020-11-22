Rwandan Mugisha wins Grand Prix Chantal Biya 2020 cycling race in Cameroon

Moses Mugisha a Rwandan national peddled 166.4 km to the finish line ahead of other cyclists between Sangmelima and Yaoundé in Cameroon taking the overall leader’s yellow jersey of Grand Prix Chantal Biya 2020 cycling competition which concluded on Sunday in Cameroon, Sports source confirmed to APA in Kigali.Mugisha has made history by becoming the first Rwandan to win Grand Prix Chantal Biya 2020 cycling competition in Men Elite category, which attracted national teams from 10 African countries.

Among the competing teams, it include Dukla Banska Bystrica, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Benin, Rwanda, SNH Vélo Club and host Cameroon.

Rwanda was be represented by six riders led by former Tour du Rwanda winners Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha.

The six-man Team Rwanda roster also included youngster Renus Byiza Uhiriwe, Patrick Byukusenge, Moïse Mugisha and Didier Munyaneza.

Grand Prix Chantal Biya, with a total 699 km distance was the first race outside Rwanda the national team was participating in this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was also the team’s first competitive race since the 2020 Tour du Rwanda in March.