Rwandan parliament orders graft probe

The Rwandan parliament has asked competent judicial authorities to follow up on specific cases which have an inclination to corruption and mismanagement of funds involving several public institutions, an official statement obtained by APA in Kigali on Sunday said.Cases to investigate include a follow up on persons who paid twice an enterprise and only refunded the payment worth several millions two years after the transaction that was uncovered in the Water and Sanitation Corporation (Wasac).

It also include persons behind the 28 transformers bought without full documents planned in the purchase tender, illegally paying off six staff members at the Rwanda Utility Regulatory Authority (RURA) a lumpen sum, and failure to request guarantees (performance security) for two tenders worth Rwf 338,2 million at the Ministry of Trade and Industry(Minicom).

Cases to investigate was also 13 enterprises that delayed projects at Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resource Development Board (RAB) in which government lost Rwf 403M, refusing to take a guarantee on Rwf130millions supply tender for medical supplies to Rwanda Biomedical Center department of medical procurement which resulted to supply of substandard goods worth Rwf90.2M, and Ruhengeri hospital paying off Rwf230billion for vehicle insurance whose actual cost was Rwf67m.

In the National Rehabilitation Service (NRS), a tender for food items was offered to a bidder who gave the highest prices that resulted in over Rwf161 million extra amount.

Rwanda Education Board (REB) offered a tender for the purchase of textbooks showing abnormal cost increase as it was given at Rwf195 million against the planned Rwf108 million budget.

The institutions offered three tenders worth Rwf4.2 billion to bidders who fell short on delivery requirements, it said.