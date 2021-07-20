Rwandan peacekeepers in CAR decorated

Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were decorated with UN medals in recognition of their contribution to maintaining peace and stability during almost one year tour of duty in Central African Republic, Sector East, Bria, a military statement said Monday.In his remarks, while presiding over the ceremony held at Bria, MINUSCA Force Commander, Lt Gen Daniel SIDIKI Traoré thanked Rwandan peacekeepers for their effort in bringing back peace in CAR as well as providing medical support to MINUSCA.

“You are awarded medals because you deserve them. Rwanda Battle group has done an outstanding job in peace keeping as well as providing medical services to peace keepers and the public during their tour of duty” he said.

RWA MED VI Commander, Col Prof Alex Butera said both contingents (RWA BG III & RWA MED VI) operated in a very tense environment since their arrival in the mission area with the escalation of activities by armed groups.

“However, we managed to carry out our role of ensuring sustainable Health protection of forces as well as protecting civilians in conflict zones.”

Rwanda maintains 2 Infantry Battalions, a Mechanized Battle Group and a Level II Hospital in support of peacekeeping operations in CAR.