Rwandan Police refutes claims of torture of man who refuses to wear mask amid COVID-19 lockdown

Published on 29.08.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

The Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police, Commissioner of Police (CP), John Bosco Kabera on Friday refuted claims by a man arrested earlier this week of not wearing mask at Nyabugogo, a crowded commercial center located in the suburb of Kigali city that he was tortured and threatened after his arrest.The man – who  allegedly posed as a local administrative near Nyabugogo market  testified last week that he was “tortured”  by the Police without valid  reason.

The incident report said some members of youth volunteers  who are deployed across the country for the coronavirus cause, told the  man, regardless of his stance on the matter of mask wearing before he  refused to do so.

The report states the man continued to argue  that he was not required to wear a mask  before he was was handcuffed by  Police and taken to the police station.

Reacting to these  allegations, Commissioner of Police Kabera said that investigation have  concluded that the arrested man was suffering from trauma.

Since  April this year, Rwandan Government through the Ministry of Health  introduced a new directive that urges citizens to wear face masks when  at home and going out for essential services or activities as an  additional COVID-19 precautionary measure.

The Ministry had  previously called on citizens to leave masks for COVID 19 patients as  well as health practitioners directly interacting with these patients.

As  per the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is primarily  transmitted when someone infected with it coughs, speaks or sneezes.

The  droplets from the mouth or nose of this person then gets on a surface,  and another person gets infected too when he or she touches that surface  and touches the nose, mouth or eyes.

The above signifies the  encouragement of washing of hands with water and soap or with a hand  sanitizer because they have proved to kill this virus, according to WHO.

