Rwandan police stops issuing driving licenses over COVID fears

The Rwanda National Police on Monday announced it is adopting measures to combat coronavirus, including the suspension of issuing driving licenses for two weeks, after five cases of the disease were reported.The cases included an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai on 8 March and tested positive for the virus.

“In order to anticipate any epidemic in our country and to protect our populations,” Rwanda National Police said no driving license and other related services will be delivered during the same period.

The Spokesperson of the Rwandan National Police, Commissioner John Bosco Kabera explained that all other services offered by its traffic and road safety department such as motor vehicle inspection center and police stations will continue but with maximum consideration of hygiene guidelines.

“We urge the public to be calm, avoid spreading rumours and report any act that undermine existing guidelines by all government institutions,” the senior police official said while referring to the spreading of coronavirus with new confirmed cases in Rwanda.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Health said one of the cases is a 34-year-old Rwandan man who arrived from South Sudan on 6 March while the second confirmed case involves his brother who arrived from Fiji via the United States and Qatar two days later.

A 30-year-old Rwandan man in Kigali with no recent travel history and a 22-year-old Ugandan man who arrived from London on 8 March were among those who tested positive.

On Saturday, another patient, an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai on 8 March also tested positive, the ministry said in the statement.

Reports indicate that all four patients had no symptoms on arrival in Rwanda.