Rwandan President attends summit on Sudan, Libya

Rwandan President Paul Kagame Tuesday is Cairo on Tuesday to attend summits on Sudan and Libya hosted by his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah el-Sisi, an official source confirmed to APA in Kigali.At least five other heads of government will join deliberations on Africa’s two most troubling issues on the sideline of this African Union (AU) Troika, the statement issued by the President’s office in

Kigali said.

The AU Troika is composed of Rwanda as the former AU Chair, Egypt as the current chair and South Africa as the next AU chair.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has called the AU Troika Summit in his capacity as chairman of the AU.

Reports indicate that the summit will also be attended by AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Mahamat Faki, who is expected to report on AU initiatives undertaken to resolve the crises in Sudan and Libya.

South Africa, which is serving as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2019-2020, has already put the political and security challenges in Libya and Sudan on the agenda of the UNSC.

The AU is also shifting its attention to the changing situations in the two African countries.

On Sudan, they will consider how best to back stability and peace following the coup ousting of Omar al-Bashir this month, it said.