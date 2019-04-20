Rwandan President meets U.S. congress delegation

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday called on the U.S. Congress to play a constructive role and work with Rwanda and Africa and said he was “looking forward” to more plans ahead.Kagame made the remarks while meeting with a U.S. congress delegation, led by U.S. senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Coons from Delaware.

The US delegation also includes Republican Senators Ben Sasse, John Barrasso, Michael McCaul and Cindy McCain, the widow of the deceased US Senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain from Arizona.

In February this year, Rwanda President Paul Kagame has commended the United States Senate and Congress for solidifying friendship with the government and people of Rwanda, a move which he said adds to the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

The US Lawmakers delegation has visited Rwanda many times since 1997.