Rwandan president receives credentials of 3 new ambassadors

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Tuesday received the credentials of three new ambassadors to Rwanda at his office also known as “Village Urugwiro” in the outskirts of Kigali city.The ambassadors were Jin-weon Chae from South Korea, Saleh Bin Suleiman Bin Ahmed Al-Harthi from Oman based in Nairobi (Kenya) and Nguyen Nam Tien from Vietnam based in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania).

Bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Korea started in 1963. The two countries collaborate in a wide range of areas, including infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, ICT and capacity building.

The Korean government has so far supported a number of Rwanda’s projects, such as the Integrated Rural Development Project in Kibeho (SOuth), the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC) campus at Kicukiro in Kigali city, and the building of the ICT School for the University of Rwanda.

Since 2018, Rwanda and Vietnam have agreed on specific measures to deepen bilateral relations toward effectiveness across different spheres.

In politics, both parties voiced their support to increasing exchanges of delegations at different levels of the countries’ Parties, Governments, parliaments, and authorities of localities.

Among measures to push up bilateral trade, the two countries agreed to step up liaison on policies and market, facilitate enterprises from both sides, and encourage trade promotion activities via forums, delegation exchanges, and exhibitions.

They also exchanged measures to increase cooperation in agriculture, oil and gas, and defence-security.

Most recently Businessmen from Oman visited Rwanda at several occasions where they hold meetings and exhibitions alongside with their Rwandan Counterparts as a move to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two sides.

Most of Rwanda’s import from Oman consists of petrol products which represent about 82% of all products coming from the Arabian Peninsula.

Between 2017 and 2018, business transactions between the two countries has increased from a total value of 920 000$ to reach $ 2.3 million in 2018, according to official statistics.