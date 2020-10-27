Rwandan president receives credentials of 3 new ambassadors

International › APA

Published on 27.10.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Tuesday received the credentials of three new ambassadors to Rwanda at his office also known as “Village Urugwiro” in the outskirts of Kigali city.The  ambassadors were Jin-weon Chae from South Korea, Saleh Bin Suleiman Bin  Ahmed Al-Harthi from Oman based in Nairobi (Kenya) and Nguyen Nam Tien  from Vietnam based in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania).

Bilateral  cooperation between Rwanda and Korea started in 1963. The two countries  collaborate in a wide range of areas, including infrastructure,  agriculture, health, education, ICT and capacity building.

The  Korean government has so far supported a number of Rwanda’s projects,  such as the Integrated Rural Development Project in Kibeho (SOuth), the  Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC) campus at Kicukiro in  Kigali city, and the building of the ICT School for the University of  Rwanda.

Since 2018, Rwanda and Vietnam have agreed on specific  measures to deepen bilateral relations toward effectiveness across  different spheres.

In politics, both parties voiced their support  to increasing exchanges of delegations at different levels of the  countries’ Parties, Governments, parliaments, and authorities of  localities.

Among measures to push up bilateral trade, the two  countries agreed to step up liaison on policies and market, facilitate  enterprises from both sides, and encourage trade promotion activities  via forums, delegation exchanges, and exhibitions.

They also exchanged measures to increase cooperation in agriculture, oil and gas, and defence-security.

Most  recently Businessmen from Oman visited Rwanda at several occasions  where they hold meetings and exhibitions alongside with their Rwandan  Counterparts as a move to enhance trade and investment cooperation  between the two sides.

Most of Rwanda’s import from Oman consists  of petrol products which represent about 82% of all products coming  from the Arabian Peninsula.

Between 2017 and 2018, business  transactions between the two countries has increased from a total value  of 920 000$ to reach $ 2.3 million in 2018, according to official  statistics.

