Rwandan scholar to chair Coventry University’s new Africa hub

One of Rwanda’s veteran scholars who occupied positions as head of various campuses of the University of Rwanda, Professor Silas Lwakabamba has been appointed as Regional Managing Director of Coventry University Group, an authoritative source revealed to APA on Wednesday.The university said that the veteran academic will be the most senior representative of the university group in the region and will have oversight of its activities across Africa.

Assignments in his new position, include policy development, research, enterprise and innovation, and alumni engagement, it said.

During his term, the Rwandan scholar is also expected to drive business development in the region, using his vast experience, knowledge and network of contacts.

“Coventry University Group’s ambition is to have a presence near its stakeholders in key regions and follows the success of the Singapore and Dubai hubs,” a statement from the institution read in part.

Prof Lwakabamba earned his BSc and doctoral degrees in Engineering in the United Kingdom and has held senior positions in higher education in Tanzania and Rwanda.

He has previously served in various government positions including as ministers of Infrastructure, and Education.