Rwandan security forces kills 19 insurgents, arrest 5-Police

Rwandan Police confirmed Sunday they have killed 19 insurgents and arrest 5 other in gunbattles following a an attack targeting civilians in Kinigi, a village in Northern Rwanda near the border with Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).According to the Police, at least 14 local villagers were killed during an attack carried out by a group of unknown assailants late Friday night while carrying weapons and machetes in this village located near the dense forest.

“The security has been restored in the area at time the hunt is still ongoing for all those with links to the attack,” the police said in a statement.

In the meantime, Rwanda Development Board said in a statement issued earlier on Saturday that Tourism services continue to operate normally in Volcanoes National Park and all other national parks and attractions in Rwanda.