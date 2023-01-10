Rwandan senate elects new president

Rwanda’s Senate on Monday elected Dr Francois-Xavier Kalinda as new president of the upper house of the parliament a few days after his predecessor had stepped down due to health reasons.Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame officiated the ceremony held at the parliamentary building in Kigali, along with the Chief Justice Dr. Faustin Nteziryayo and Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente at the platform.

Former long serving politician Augustin Iyamuremye, who is a member of the Social Democratic Party, has spoken about his health condition which was cited as the main reason for his resignation from office.

According to article 80 of Rwanda’s constitution, Rwanda senate is composed of twenty-six (26) Senators elected or appointed as follows:

Twelve (12) Senators elected by specific electoral colleges in accordance with national administrative entities, eight (8) Senators appointed by the President of the Republic, giving particular consideration to the principles of national unity, the representation of historically marginalised groups, and any other national interests.

There are also four (4) Senators designated by the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations, one (1) academician or researcher from public universities and institutions of higher learning, holding at least the rank of Associate Professor, elected by the academic and research staff of the same universities and institutions.

The Senate also includes one (1) academician or researcher from private universities and institutions of higher learning, holding at least the rank of Associate Professor, elected by the academic and research staff of the same

universities and institutions.

Before his election as President of the Senate, Dr. Kalinda has been representing Rwanda in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Previously, he also served as a lecturer and Dean of School of Law at University of Rwanda.