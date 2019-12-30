Rwandan senior civil servant relieved of duties for alleged “abuse” of office

The current head of the Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) Seraphine Mukantabana has been relieved of her duties with “immediate effects”, an official statement from the Prime Minister Office in Kigali confirmed Monday.Before joining the Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC), Mukantabana has been acting as Minister of Refugees and Disaster Management (MIDMAR), the post she occupied upon returning from exile in Congo Brazzavile in 2011.

A letter signed by the Prime Minister said that the Premier, in removing Mukantabana from office, based on article 112 of the Constitution.

“I want to let you know that from 29/12/2019, you are dismissed from the position of Chairperson of Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission,” reads part of the letter.

Mukantabana has been over the leader of the Rwandan refugee community in Congo- Brazzaville since 1997.

Reports indicated that she was instrumental in the creation of the Rwandan rebel organization, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) in 2000.