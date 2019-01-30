International › APA

Rwandan side close in on ‘promising’ Burundian striker

Published on 30.01.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s football Premier League club, Rayon Sports, is set to complete the signing of Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu on a two-year deal, sport sources revealed in Kigali on Wednesday.The Secretary General of the Rwandan club, Bernard King Itangishaka confirmed moves to sign Ulimwengu, a player Rayon Sports had been monitoring for a long time.

The 19-year-old Burundian striker was until recently playing for Sunrise FC, another top flight side based in Eastern Rwanda.

The striker will Join Rayon Sports from Sunrise FC for a club-record fee of 8 million Rwandan francs (about $9,000).

The recruitment of Burundian striker by the Rwandan club comes two years after his compatriot defensive midfielder Gael Duhayindavyi signed a two-year deal with Rwandan first division side Mukura Victory Sports.

Duhayindavyi, 28, is captain of the Burundian national football team.

