Rwandan star striker joins Bangladeshi top flight

Published on 22.01.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Bangladeshi top flight side Saif Sporting Club have completed the signing of Rwanda international Emery Bayisenge on a six-month contract, local football sources revealed in Kigali on Tuesday.The 25-year-old former captain of the Rwandan national football team “Amavubi” (Wasps) was until August last year playing for USM Alger after another one-year stint with Moroccan second tier side Jeunesse Sportive d’El Massira.

Bayisenge left the Rwandan military side, APR, for Morocco’s KAC de Kénitra in September 2016 before switching to archrivals Jeunesse Sportive El Massira last year.

Reports said the Bangladeshi club has concluded the deal after making a $10,000 offer for Bayisenge’s transfer.