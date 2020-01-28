Rwandan “tortured in Uganda” dies of injuries

Dieudonné Uzabumwana, one of the Rwandan nationals who was recently dumped at the Rwandan border fighting for his life after being allegedly assaulted in Uganda, has died, the Governor of Northern province, Jean Marie Gatabazi confirmed on Tuesday.The death of the 30-years-old Rwandan national who was running an informal business in Uganda is being blamed on an alleged assault.

He was allegedly dropped at the Rwandan border by Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) personnel in Kisoro District, South Western Uganda, according to the governor.

This took place on January 20 at the Cyanika border, apparently bearing physical signs of assault and bleeding from his injuries.

He was immediately admitted to the Cyanika Health Centre.

Reports said that the deceased was in Uganda with proper documents but decided to return to Rwanda earlier this month.

However, the reports said on his way back home he was intercepted by three people who took him into a nearby bush and beat him to a pulp, taking everything he had on him, including money.

His death comes strained relations between Rwanda and Uganda since February last year over a dispute over cross border trade.

Kigali has accused Kampala of supporting Rwandan rebel groups including the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR)

Rwandan has ts citizens not to travel to Uganda because of safety concerns, although the two countries have attempted to mend fences at a regional summit in Luanda last August.