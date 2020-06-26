International › APA

Rwandan: Two journalists arrested for breaking COVID-19 curfew

Published on 26.06.2020

Rwanda National Police have arrested two journalists for breaking a night-time curfew imposed to fight the spread of coronavirus, the authorities said Friday.The two  transgressors who were arrested remained in custody at Kicukiro Police station in Kigali city, the Police said.

The  two freelance Rwandan journalists Samuel Baker Byansi and Janvier  Nshimyumukiza tried to demand special treatment and attention by rudely  telling off officers that they are a journalist and by stopping you they  don’t know what they are doing, according to the Police.

The  arrest comes a few months after six other Rwanda Journalists have been  arrested  in April this year over the last two weeks for violating  measures put in place by the government to stop the spread of New  Coronavirus and misusing passes and press .

The then arrested  journalists included some who work for leading media houses in the  country and others who do their trade online especially on Youtube.

Rwanda  Media Commission (RMC) and Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA)  have cautioned journalists against engaging in acts that violate the  law or measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The  media self-regulatory body also cautioned journalists against engaging  in illegal activities or covering them, especially activities that  convene many people together such as relief distribution drives that are  not sanctioned by local authorities.

As of Thursday evening, the  number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Rwanda  have reached 850 with the addition of 20 new cases.

According to the latest update from health officials, the total number of recoveries is 385 while two patients have passed away.

Earlier  Thursday, Rwandan Ministry of Local Government has placed parts of the  City of Kigali back into lockdown to contain a possible second outbreak  of the New Coronavirus in the city

The Ministry said all workers  will be required to work from home, including government employees while  movement from any of the administrative entities to other parts of the  city is prohibited, except for those going for medical treatment or  other emergencies.

