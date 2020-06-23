International › APA

Happening now

Rwandan: Two senior officials remanded for 30 days over tender scam

Published on 23.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The primary court of Gasabo in Kigali city on Tuesday remanded two senior Rwandan Government officials including the former Permanent Secretary secretary in the ministry of Finance and Economic planning, Caleb and his colleague from the ministry of Infrastructure, Christian Rwakunda over flouting public tender procedures.Rwamuganza who is also the Rwandan secretary to the  treasury is facing various charges including misuse of public property  and complicity in flouting tendering procedures.

They are all  charged with three counts of felony, misappropriation of public funds,  unlawful public procurement and conspiracy to commit fraud.

According  to the prosecution, the defendants allege that they procured and sold a  commercial building to the government of Rwanda at Frw 9,850,000,000  yet the value of the said commercial building had been established at  Frw 7,600,000,000. (1 USD = 950 Frw)

The house was also  reportedly purchased without the knowledge of the Rwanda Public  Procurement Authority, even before negotiations between the suppliers  and the bidders were carried out, it said.

According to the  Rwanda’s National Public Prosecution Authority, investigations and  subsequent arrests are based on audits conducted this year, which  unearthed fraudulent acts through which huge amount were embezzled.

