Rwandan, Uganda presidents meet at Gtuna border

Published on 21.02.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Presidents of Angola and DR Congo and Uganda on Friday held talks at Gatuna border crossing between Uganda and Rwanda where the fourth Quadripartite Heads of State Summit is taking place, APA reported here.The talks  build on a memorandum of understanding that was signed in Angola in  August last year to end the dispute that prompted both countries to  accuse the other of spying, political assassinations and meddling. The  tensions had also prompted Rwanda to close the border with its northern  neighbor.

Ahead of the Quadripartite meeting, Ugandan officials  confirmed they have withdrawn Ugandan Passport N° A000199979 that was  issued by the Ugandan Government to Charlotte Mukankusi, Commissioner in  charge of Diplomacy in the RNC, which is a Rwandan dissident group. 

Frosty  relations between the two countries became more pronounced in February  2019, when Rwanda issued a travel advisory strongly warning its citizens  against travelling to Uganda.

Rwandan  also accuses Uganda of  offering succour to two foreign-based Rwanda rebel groups – Rwanda  National Congress (RNC) and Democratic Forces for the Liberation of  Rwanda (FDLR).

The RNC is a rebel group led by some of Rwanda’s  most prominent dissidents including South africa-based renegade officer  of the Rwandan army Kayumba Nyamwasa.

The FDLR is a rebel group  composed in part of former Rwandan soldiers and Hutu militias who fled  into the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after massacring more  than one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus during Rwanda’s 1994  genocide.

There are more than 100 “innocent” Rwandans incarcerated in Uganda, according to Rwandan officials.

In  the meanwhile, 22 Rwandans were released recently by a Ugandan military  court  after the prosecution indicated it had lost interest in the  case, a move Rwanda welcomed as “a good step” towards normalizing  relations.

