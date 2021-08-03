Rwandan, Zimbabwean defense ministers agree to strengthen cooperation

Visiting Zimbabwean Defense minister Muchinguri Kashiri and her Rwandan counterpart, Maj. Gen. Albert Murasira pledged here on Monday to beef up pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries.The statement issued by the ministry of defense in Kigai said that the two ministers held discussions on how to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between Rwanda and Zimbabwe, a meeting that was held in Kigali.

“What we have come to do today is to among other things, share information regarding the challenges that our two countries face; including threats to do with terrorism within our countries, our region and the continent of Africa,” Ms. Kashiri said after the meeting.

She emphasized that Rwanda and Zimbabwe have a long standing relationship which goes as far as 1997 during which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed and remains in force.

The Zimbabwean military is willing to work with the Rwandan side to exchange information on what is happening in Mozambique, particularly in Cabo Delgado where Rwanda has deployed a contingent of 1,000 military and police personnel to restore peace in the restive region, it said.

According to the Rwandan government, the deployment is based on the good bilateral relations between Rwanda and Mozambique, following the signing of several agreements between the two countries in 2018.