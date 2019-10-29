Rwandan’s Mugisha maintains lead at ‘Tour du Faso’ stage four

Rwandan cyclist Moses Mugisha maintained his overall lead on the fourth stage of Tour du Faso ahead of Dario Manuel Antonio of Angola who arrives at the second position with a difference of 37 seconds of the leader, Sports source revealed Tuesday in Kigali.The Rwandan rider who has already signed contract with French club ‘lmp-La Roche Vendée Cyclisme’ is set for his professional debut in Europe from local club Fly Cycling.

The 21-year old rider joined the professional ranks after two years as one of the most promising riders in local cycling where he won medals — including gold — at this year’s African Continental Road Championships in Ethiopia as well as at the All-Africa Games in Morocco.

While featuring for Team Rwanda in Tour du Rwanda earlier this year, Mugisha was sensational in most of the stages en route to taking home the jersey for most combative cyclist of the 2.1 UCI Africa Tour race.

Mugisha is the second Rwandan in the French club, joining Jean-Claude Uwizeye who won Tour de Guyana last month.