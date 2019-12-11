Rwandans relocated from landslide-affected area

The authorities in Rwanda have relocated 70 households living along the high risk zones in Musanze, a district in the north of the country after a landslide swept three villages in the area earlier this month, a senior administrative official confirmed to APA in Kigali on Wednesday.In a move to safeguard people from similar disasters, Rwandan authorities also decided to move away those believed to be vulnerable to landslides.

Initial investigation showed that it rained all night in the villages, causing the soil to loosen.

Latest officials estimates show that natural phenomena, mainly floods and landslides as well as lightning strikes in Rwanda, killed 234 people between January and December 2018 and injured 268 others.

According to figures from the Emergency Management ministry, some 15, 264 houses were destroyed, 9,412 hectares of crops swept away while 797 deaths of livestock were recorded.

Reports indicate that disaster induced damages in Rwanda caused more than Rwf204 billion (About $225 million) in economic losses last year.

The Musanze District Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs, Axelle Kamazi, said the district was still assessing the damages for them to plan for vulnerable victims accordingly.

“The district officials paid a courtesy visit to the landslide victims, assessed the damages and heard from the victims’ inquiries for us to capture the kind of support we should provide from the budget meant for social protection,” she said