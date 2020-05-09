Rwanda’s 2020 International Peace Marathon postponed due to COVID-19

The 16th edition of the annual Kigali International Peace Marathon has been postponed from June to October 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organisers of this Sports event revealed Saturday in Kigali.The development was confirmed to APA by Fidele Mubiligi, the Chairman of Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF).

The marathon was officially initiated in 2004 as an amateur race as a way to use sports in the healing and reconciliation process in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

It has since then grown to become one of the most respected annual athletics events in the region and the continent.

As the new coronavirus spreads across the globe with few new confirmed cases in Rwanda, Rwandan sports officials have decided earlier this week to cancel or postponing all sports events until September this year.

In a related development, Rwanda’s top-tier football league also known as ‘Azam Premier League’ has extended its postponement of matches in the country until further notice.

The final decision on measures to be taken in relation to resuming or cancelling the football season will be taken not later than 30th of May 2020 depending on directives from the Government of Rwanda expected later this month, according to one resolution from the meeting of Executive Committee of Fédération Rwandaise de Football Association held earlier this month.