Rwanda’s Appeal court maintains life sentence against key Genocide convict

Published on 26.09.2020

The Court of Appeal in Kigali on Friday maintained the life sentence slapped on Genocide convict Léon Mugesera who was deported from Canada in January 2012.Mugesera, 70, was in April  2016 handed a life sentence by the High Court after being found guilty  of crimes related to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

At the  time, he was found guilty of incitement to commit genocide, inciting  ethnic hatred and persecution as a crime against humanity, among others.  

 

On Friday, the Court of Appeal ruled to maintain the  conviction on charges of publicly inciting ethnic hatred and persecution  as a crime against humanity.

 

At the end of the four-hour ruling Mugesera requested for a retrial citing injustice that he said characterised his trial.

According to the law, there can be no further appeal against this ruling by the Court of Appeal.

Among  others, Mugesera had appealed against the prior ruling claiming that  local courts could not give him a fair trial since he had issues with  the government of Rwanda.

The convict, court heard, requested to be returned to Canada for trial. This was rejected as lacking sound legal ground.

Mugesera  was deported from Canada in 2012 after the Canadian authorities found  out about his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in which over  a million people were killed.

Reacting to his request to be  taken back to Canada, court ruled that this claim had no basis as  Rwandan courts and judges are competent and independent enough to handle  the case.

Court ruled that Mugesera, in his submission for  appeal, claimed that some of the defence witnesses were not allowed to  testify on his behalf.

The Court found the appeal claim baseless  since, it heard, during trial four years ago, the convict actually  failed to fulfill court requirements including timely handing in of a  list and full profiles of his witnesses despite numerous reminders.

More  than two decades ago, Mugesera served as the deputy chairperson and  special advisor to the former ruling party, MRND, that orchestrated the  Genocide in which more than one million Tutsi were massacred in 100  days.

Four years ago, court cleared him of charges related to  preparing and planning the Genocide and conspiracy in Genocide since  there was no ample evidence.

Mugesera is well known for his hate speech during the Genocide.

Most  known is a virulent speech he delivered on November 22, 1992 during a  political party meeting in a place called Kabaya (in the former Gisenyi  Prefecture in the current Western Province).

 

In the speech  aimed at stirring up killings, he referred to the Tutsi as cockroaches  that should be killed and sent back to Ethiopia through river  Nyabarongo, a tributary of the river Nile.

Court on Friday heard  that Mugesera appealed against his life sentence claiming that a  recording of his virulent speech – which pinned him during trial – was  not the original but a fake.

Court found his appeal in this regard baseless as he was not able to provide evidence for his claims.

Court ruled that his claim that the audio was tempered with was baseless as its authenticity was verified by an expert.

