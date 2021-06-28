Rwanda’s Central bank refutes “fake” statement of issuing a new note

International › APA

Published on 28.06.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

The National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) has refuted rumours circulating on social media that it has issued a Rwf10, 000 ($ 10 USD) note, urging the public to disregard the fake banknote that is making rounds on different platforms.The fake note which started circulating over the weekend, made some wonder if the Central Bank had issued a higher value note than the current one of Rwf5,000 ($ 5 USD).

“This is to inform the general public that the FRW 10.000 bank note Image that has been circulating on different social media platforms is fake and should not be given any attention,” a statement issued by the central bank said

“The general public is reminded that the issuance of any banknote or coin Is solely the mandate of the Government of Rwanda through the National Bank of Rwanda. It is the responsibility of the Bank to officially communicate the issuance of any new bank note or coin,” it adds

The National Bank of Rwanda further reminded the general public that the falsification or spread of any fake banknote or coin image is illegal and punishable by law.

The fake note bears a portrait of President Paul Kagame and ‘Kigali Height’ and a picture of Kigali Heights, an upscale commercial establishment opposite Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

The current series of Rwanda’s banknotes which consists of the 500, 1000, 2000 and 5000 Franc denominations was first issued between 2004 and 2009.

In 2013 the 100 francs notes changed to coin, and the National Bank of Rwanda announced a new 500 and 1000 francs notes.

