Rwanda’s central bank to cut interest rate to mitigate COVID-19 impact

Rwanda’s central bank on Thursday announced new measures to review down all its interest rate to commercial banks with the aim facilitate financial institutions to lend more especially during COVID-19 period.The Governor of Rwanda’s Central bank, John Rwangombwa said the measure also aims to resuscitate the economy in the wake of global economic challenges caused by the pandemic.

The central bank rate (CBR) also known as the key repo rate is the lowest rate of interest which central bank charges on loans to banks which is reviewed regularly.

The central bank said it assessed recent negative economic developments, the unfolding impact of previous policy measures and the outlook of the economy.

According to Rwangombwa, Rwanda’s inflation is projected to decelerate in the second half of 2020 owed to a drop in aggregate demand.

“We have decided to cut the Central Bank Rate (CBR) from 5.0 percent to 4.5 percent,” the senior Rwandan economist said.

Earlier in March, measures to ease liquidity conditions in the banking sector were announced and according to the Central Bank, they yielded immediate impact.

The national bank said so far Rwf23.4 billion has been injected into the system.

This was done on April 1, through a reduction of the reserve requirement ratio from 5 percent to 4 percent.

The bank says a Rwf50 billion ($1 USD = 930 Rwf) lending facility is also available to banks at the new rate

Rwanda’s central bank also eased prudential requirements to exceptionally allow banks to restructure outstanding loans of borrowers facing temporary cash flow challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the official statement said.