Rwanda’s Central bank urges public to use digital payment

Published on 30.10.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

The governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, John Rwangombwa, on Wednesday observed that with current mobile phone penetration rate in Rwanda, public in both business community and consumers should take advantage to pay using available digital payment platforms.Speaking during a second phase of the digital payment  awareness campaign on Wednesday in Kigali,  the top Rwandan official   stressed that as people send the money let’s also challenge the  receivers to transact and pay directly rather than cashing it out.

By  2024, Rwanda’s Central bank emphasizes to  facilitate the  transformation of the country into a cashless economy   by increasing  mainly the number of digital payment acceptance points by least 15 times  from 21.6 per 100,000 adults to 324.

So far the country managed  to develop a cashless policy which is currently being used  in  government transactions with a target to ensure that 100% of all  payments made by the government by next year, according to official  projections.

Commenting on these trends, Rwangombwa called upon   internet providers to increase the internet network accessibility and  availability especially to the rural community.

Rwanda’s  financial sector actors believe that once the payments market  infrastructure is in place, the marginal costs for payments are low and  positive externalities are present.

“We should not keep fighting  to take the bigger portion of the cake but instead contribute to enlarge  the network  so that the above infrastructure is  beneficial to  everyone,” Rwangombwa said.

According to him, once the  infrastructure is in place, sellers and buyers should be convinced that  the payment order will be carried out—a necessary condition for people  to be willing to use the system.

Currently Rwandan officials are  emphasizing to increase awareness and education of e-payments among  public and encourage innovative business models that offer a

strong value proposition for merchants and consumers to use digital payments.

Rwanda’s Vision 2020 seeks to transform the economy from a cash-based economy to a digital-driven economy, among other targets.

Estimates  by  Central bank indicate that the business community loses up to 6 per  cent in non-electronic transactions compared to only 2 per cent if they  used digital payment platforms.

