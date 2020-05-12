Rwanda’s consumer inflation edges down in April 2020

Rwanda’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), main gauge of inflation increased by 8 percent year on year in April 2020 down from 8.5 percent in March 2020, the National Institute of Statistics said Monday.In April 2020, Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 15.8 percent on annual basis and decreased by 0.2 percent on monthly basis, the Institute said.

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics increased by 17.4 percent on annual change and decreased by 0.2 percent on monthly basis. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 6.5 percent on annual change and increased by 2.3 percent on monthly basis.

The data also show the “local goods” increased by 8.5 percent on annual change and decreased by 0.4 percent on monthly basis, while prices of the “imported products” increased by 6.3 percent on annual basis and increased by 0.6 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of the “fresh products” increased by 19.7 percent on annual change and decreased by 4.4 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of the “Energy” increased by 16.5 percent on annual change and increased by 5.6 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of the “General Index excluding fresh Products and energy” increased by 4.6 percent on annual change and increased by 0.4 percent on monthly basis.