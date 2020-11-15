Rwanda’s consumer price index up 7.2 percent in October

Rwanda’s consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge for inflation, rose 7.2 percent year-on-year in October down from 8.9 percent in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.In October 2020, Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 9.7 percent on annual basis and increased by 0.1 percent on monthly basis.

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics increased by 20.6 percent on annual change and increased by 1.1 percent on monthly basis.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 5.8 percent on annual change and went up by 0.5 percent on monthly basis.

Data also show that transport increased by 11.9 percent on an annual basis and decreased by 8.2 percent on a monthly basis.

The data also show the “local goods” increased by 7.7 percent on annual change and decreased by 0.9 percent on monthly basis, while prices of the “imported products” increased by 5.8 percent on an annual basis and decreased by 0.9 percent on a monthly basis.

The prices of the “fresh products” increased by 15.3 percent on annual change and increased by 0.6 percent on a monthly basis.

The prices of the “Energy” increased by 7.9 percent on annual change and increased by 1 percent on a monthly basis.

The prices of the “General Index excluding fresh Products and energy” increased by 5.2 percent on an annual basis and decreased by 1.4 percent on a monthly basis, the institute said.

CU/as/APA