Rwanda’s court defers ex-rebel leaders’ trial to March

The Rwandan High Court on Thursday postponed the trial of two rebel leaders accused of taking part in the 1994 genocide and fleeing to the Democratic Republic of Congo.The court decided that their trial will resume on March 10, 2020.

Nkaka Ignace, who also goes by the alias La Forge Bazeye, and co-defendant, Jean-Pierre Nsekanabo, of the former Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) who were deported in February last year from neighboring DRC are facing six charges including membership of a terrorist group, taking part in terrorist activities and inciting others to commit terrorism.

The postponement is the second in a row by the Rwandan court.

It was postponed in December last year as Beata Dukeshinema who was Nsekanabo’s lawyer threw in the towel saying her conscience did not allow her to continue representing him owing to the crimes he stands accused of.

During Thursday’s hearing, both suspects had their lawyers with them: Milton Nkuba representing Nkaka, and Elias Habimfura representing Nsekanabo.

Nkuba asked the court to give them time to look into the new evidence fed into his client’s file by prosecution, while Habimfura also requested to be afforded more time to look into Nsekanabo’s file since he (Habimfura) had only hired him as his client a few days ago.

Prosecutors said Ignace and Nsekanabo, identified as an intelligence officer in FDLR, had traveled to neighboring Uganda in January to meet representatives of the rebel Rwanda National Congress (RNC).