Rwanda’s COVID-19 cases climbs to 41

The number of people tested positive for coronavirus in Rwanda touched 41 while about 700 travelers and people who came into contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, an official source revealed late Wednesday in Kigali.Reports by Rwandan health officials indicate that the new confirmed case Wednesday involves one traveler, who arrived from Dubai, UAE, and has been isolated.

All patients remain under treatment in isolation and are in stable condition, the ministry said adding that no patient is in critical condition

The statement issued by the Ministry of Health in Kigali urged people to stay in their homes and take the lockdown imposed by government since last weekend.

For the third consecutive day of the curfew imposed by the Government, several main highways – typically packed with vehicles – were largely empty across Kigali city, but the Police reported some people tried to breach the curfew that is expected to last 14 days.

During the lockdown period that came into force on Sunday March 22, only markets and shops selling foodstuffs and other essential groceries will remain open.

Also open are hospitals, pharmacies, petrol stations, among others while public transport is limited to service the providers of these essential services.

Anyone who arrived in Rwanda within the past two weeks is required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival and follow all self-quarantine guidelines from the Ministry of Health.