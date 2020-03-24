Rwanda’s COVID-19 cases double from 19 to 36

Rwandan Health officials have urged people to take social distancing recommendations very seriously, after the country has reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total cases to 36 by Tuesday.A statement issued by the ministry of Health in Kigali indicate that of the total new confirmed cases, nine among them were passengers who arrived in the country from Dubai in recent weeks while other confirmed cases involve three individuals, who arrived from Kenya last week and reported symptoms.

Two other people who had recently returned from United States and another one from Qatar and India each were also tested positive, the statement said.

The tracing for all contacts has been conducted for further management.

As the the number of exposures is likely to increase with movement into the area from other parts of the country, travel from any area at this time is inadvisable and is highly discouraged, the ministry said.

Anyone who arrived in Rwanda within the past two weeks is required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival and follow all self-quarantine guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

While some individuals may consider themselves healthy to recover easily, health experts warn that movement and physical interaction exposes more people to the ailment including those with lower immunity.

During the lockdown period that went into force on Sunday March 22, only markets and shops selling foodstuffs and other essential groceries will remain open.

Also open are hospitals, pharmacies, petrol stations, among others while public transport is limited to service the providers of these essential services.