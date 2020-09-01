International › APA

Rwanda’s COVID-19 cases hit 4,063

Published on 01.09.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Rwandan health officials reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total to 4,063 in the last 24 hours.As of Monday, a total of 2,013 people in Rwanda have recovered from the virus. A patient is considered recovered when they are clear of the disease 30 days after initial onset.

16 people died of COVID-19 since March 14 when the first case was confirmed.

Earlier last week, Rwandan authorities decided to prohibit public transport between the capital Kigali and other districts of the country following the surge of new COVID-19 cases.

It has been indicated that in public service, only 30% can work from office, while in the private sector, 50% can work from the office as the rest continue working from home.

Similarly, markets will operate at their half capacity while mass gathering can only operate if organizers have special permission.

Since last week, COVID-19 numbers surged following shortfalls in respecting COVID-19 measures in two markets of Nyabugogo and Nyarugenge in the capital Kigali.

This triggered City of Kigali’s decision to close them for one week effective August 17.

