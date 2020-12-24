Rwanda’s COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 7,598 with 66 deaths

Rwandan health officials reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday , bringing the total to 7,598.The statement issued by the ministry of Health said a total of 66 deaths were found during a records review since the outbreak of the pandemic in March this year.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the latest infections, 36 were identified among contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Overall, Rwanda so far has 7,032 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of whom 6,089 have recovered already.

The Rwandan Cabinet chaired by President Paul Kagame earlier this month issued fresh and strict guidelines to slow the spread of new Covid-19 infections.

According to the communique from the Prime Minister’s Office, all social gatherings including wedding ceremonies and celebrations of all kinds are from now on prohibited in both public and private settings.

Also banned are gyms and swimming pools, apart from those in hotels which can be used by only tested hotel residents.