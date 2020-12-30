International › APA

Rwanda’s COVID-19 deaths at 79

Published on 31.12.2020 at 00h21 by APA News

Rwanda has registered four new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 79, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.107 new cases were reported in the same period, bringing the total number of infections to 8,128.

According  to health officials, the capital city Kigali continues to be the epicenter of the disease in the country, with 40  cases and two deaths.

The ministry said the number of positive cases reported reflects results from 2,913 samples taken in the last 24 hours.

Forty patients remain hospitalised for COVID-19 in critical condition on ventilators while 1,670 are still at step-down facilities.

A total of 6,339 patients have recovered from the virus since the first case was recorded in mid-March this year.

The Rwandan cabinet chaired by President Paul Kagame  earlier this month issued fresh and strict guidelines to slow the spread of new Covid-19  infections.

Movements are currently prohibited from 8 pm (6 pm GMT) to 5 am (3 am GMT)

