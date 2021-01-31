International › APA

Rwanda’s Covid-19 deaths reach 193

Published on 31.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

A 104-year-old woman and four men succumbed to Covid-19 in Kigali, raising the tally of Covid-19 deaths recorded in Rwanda to 193 people since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March.The Ministry of Health said Sunday that in the last 24 hours 285 recoveries and 334 new positive cases were registered.

The latest results were obtained from 11,137 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak, the country has carried out 875,486 tests.

As  fatalities outpace earlier predictions, cases are also rising again, as  many predicted,  lockdown may be extended over the next few weeks.

Rwanda considers extending lockdown measures.

The  extension of the lockdown is expected to be officially announced on 4  February following a virtual cabinet meeting to be chaired by President  Paul Kagame.

Tight restrictions keeping business, schools and  services closed have been in place especially in the capital city Kigali  since mid January.

