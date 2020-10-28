International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s COVID-19 fatalities at 35

Published on 28.10.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

An 88-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Kirehe, a district in southeastern Rwanda near the border with Tanzania, raising the tally of Covid-19 deaths to 35 people since the pandemic reached the country in mid-March, according to the latest update report from the Health ministry on Wednesday.On the same day, 3 recoveries and 11 new positive cases were registered.

Rwanda has been observing a reduction  in cases over recent weeks where the authorities announced new relaxing measures.

The country has also initiated a new case management model to provide care for asymptomatic cases who are eligible for home-based care as a move to provide room in treatment centers for severe cases.

Currently, the total number of cases has increased to 5,084 while the active ones have surged to 198.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top