Rwanda’s COVID-19 fatalities at 35

An 88-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Kirehe, a district in southeastern Rwanda near the border with Tanzania, raising the tally of Covid-19 deaths to 35 people since the pandemic reached the country in mid-March, according to the latest update report from the Health ministry on Wednesday.On the same day, 3 recoveries and 11 new positive cases were registered.

Rwanda has been observing a reduction in cases over recent weeks where the authorities announced new relaxing measures.

The country has also initiated a new case management model to provide care for asymptomatic cases who are eligible for home-based care as a move to provide room in treatment centers for severe cases.

Currently, the total number of cases has increased to 5,084 while the active ones have surged to 198.