International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s COVID-19 lockdown eases further on night curfew

Published on 11.09.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Rwanda will effective Friday ease lockdown where movement restriction is now back to 9.00 pm from 7.00 pm to combat the novel coronavirus in the country.The outbreak of COVID-19 in  mid-March in Rwanda has led to a significant slowdown in the economy,  mainly in the services and industrial sectors, official reports said.

With  the number of registered COVID-19 cases at 4,479, the government said  the newly announced measures will be reviewed after 15 days.  

Under the new guidelines, the government announced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Land  borders will also remain closed except for cargo as well as returning  Rwandans and legal citizens, who will be subject to a mandatory 48 hours  quarantine.

Other passengers entering the country through  Kigali International Airport must test negative for Covid-19 and booked  in some selected hotels at their own cost, it said.

The change,  which is likely to be a relief to many, especially the working  population in Kigali and other urban areas, comes after the country has  been recording moderate daily infections of the virus.

As of Thursday,  Rwanda has reported a total of 4,479 Covid-19 cases since mid-March.

Of these, 2,352 are recovered cases while a total of 22 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top