Rwanda’s COVID-19 lockdown eases further on night curfew

Rwanda will effective Friday ease lockdown where movement restriction is now back to 9.00 pm from 7.00 pm to combat the novel coronavirus in the country.The outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March in Rwanda has led to a significant slowdown in the economy, mainly in the services and industrial sectors, official reports said.

With the number of registered COVID-19 cases at 4,479, the government said the newly announced measures will be reviewed after 15 days.

Under the new guidelines, the government announced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Land borders will also remain closed except for cargo as well as returning Rwandans and legal citizens, who will be subject to a mandatory 48 hours quarantine.

Other passengers entering the country through Kigali International Airport must test negative for Covid-19 and booked in some selected hotels at their own cost, it said.

The change, which is likely to be a relief to many, especially the working population in Kigali and other urban areas, comes after the country has been recording moderate daily infections of the virus.

As of Thursday, Rwanda has reported a total of 4,479 Covid-19 cases since mid-March.

Of these, 2,352 are recovered cases while a total of 22 patients have succumbed to the virus.