Rwanda’s COVID-19 patients dominated by men-Research

New research conducted by Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has concluded that nearly 70 per cent of active infections in Rwanda are men.This gender disparity among COVID-19 patients in Rwanda can be attributed to the increasing number of cases from cross-border drivers, according to the Director General of RBC, Dr Sabin

Nsanzimana.

“One factor is the high number of truck drivers,” the senior Rwandan health official said.

Reports show that Rwanda recorded a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in June, crossing the 700-mark for the first time with most of the new infections from cross-border truck drivers.

Rusumo on the Rwanda-Tanzania border in the Eastern Province as well as Rusizi District in the Western Province were, at the time, the Covid-19 hot spots.

Yet there is currently no scientific evidence that justifies why more men contract Covid-19 than women, one of the notable interpretation of the information in analyzing the data is how more men are getting infected as compared to women.

Earlier this week, the Rwandan Cabinet reinstates new lockdown measures following latest spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to one of the resolutions from Cabinet’s meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, the new measures aims at containing outbreak after the capital city Kigali has been the most affected region in the country.

Under the new lockdown measures, movements across the country are prohibited from 7 pm to 5 am in line with a curfew imposed to limit the spread of the disease.

