International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s Covid response draws praise from WHO

Published on 21.10.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended Rwanda “for instituting a strong system” that has enabled the country to “effectively confront” the Covid-19 pandemic, in a statement seen by APA in Kigali on Wednesday.WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros  Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Rwanda has been running all government response to bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control, following the fundamentals  – from testing and contact tracing to wide use of public health measures.”

The WHO’s top dog was reacting to the global health body’s video titled “Sharing Covid-19 experiences: Rwanda’s response”, that summarizes how the country managed the pandemic  since the outbreak until now.

“Rwanda responded quickly to  Covid-19, thanks to high-level leadership, a multi-sectoral approach, strong disease surveillance systems within the country and on its borders, the use of technology in the service of public health and community engagement,” read the statement.

Rwanda confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 21 and as of Wednesday, the total number of infections in the country has increased by four to 4,996 in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement by the Health Ministry 536,779 samples have been tested so far in the East African country.

Rwanda has so far reported 34 fatalities from COVID-19.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top