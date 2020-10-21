Rwanda’s Covid response draws praise from WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended Rwanda “for instituting a strong system” that has enabled the country to “effectively confront” the Covid-19 pandemic, in a statement seen by APA in Kigali on Wednesday.WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Rwanda has been running all government response to bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control, following the fundamentals – from testing and contact tracing to wide use of public health measures.”

The WHO’s top dog was reacting to the global health body’s video titled “Sharing Covid-19 experiences: Rwanda’s response”, that summarizes how the country managed the pandemic since the outbreak until now.

“Rwanda responded quickly to Covid-19, thanks to high-level leadership, a multi-sectoral approach, strong disease surveillance systems within the country and on its borders, the use of technology in the service of public health and community engagement,” read the statement.

Rwanda confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 21 and as of Wednesday, the total number of infections in the country has increased by four to 4,996 in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement by the Health Ministry 536,779 samples have been tested so far in the East African country.

Rwanda has so far reported 34 fatalities from COVID-19.