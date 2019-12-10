Rwanda’s CPI up in November 2019

Rwanda’s consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 6.9 percent year on year in November, the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) said Tuesday.The growth rate, which was up from 4.4 percent in October, represented an annual high, the institute said.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 16.2 percent on annual basis and increased by 3.7 percent on monthly basis. Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics increased by 17.2 percent on annual change and increased by 9.9 percent on monthly basis. Clothing and footwear increased by 8.3 percent on annual change and increased by 0.5 percent on monthly basis.

Official data also show the “local goods” increased by 7.5 percent on annual change and increased by 2.3 percent on monthly basis, while prices of the “imported products” increased by 4.9 percent on annual basis and 0.7 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of the “fresh products” increased by 25.3 percent on annual change and increased by 6.7 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of the “Energy” increased by 1.6 percent on annual change and increased by 2 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of the “General Index excluding fresh Products and energy” increased by 3.4 percent on annual change and increased by 0.7 percent on monthly basis.