Rwanda’s cycling team in Gabon for La Tropicale Amissa Bongo

The national cycling team (Team Rwanda) has arrived in the Gabonese capital of Libreville ahead of this year’s edition of La Tropicale Amissa Bongo that starts on Monday 20th and runs until Sunday 26th January, Sports source revealed Saturday in Kigali.A six-man strong team will peddle a long 856.0 km distance carrying the Rwandan flag in this 15th edition of La Tropicale Amissa Bongo. The race consists of only a men’s competition, a race run over seven stages. The race is named in honor of Albertine Amissa Bongo.

Rwandan team composed of Moise Mugisha, Renus Byiza Uhirirwe, Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo, Joseph Areruya, Samuel Mugisha (team captain) and Munyaneza Didier

These are the men in Yellow, Blue and Green coloured Jersey that will show muscle on the peddle .

Following is the list of competing teams:

Team Total Direct Energie (Gaudin, Manzin) Gabon (Ngandamba, Ndong-Beyeme)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Berhane, Périchon Eritrea (Debesay, Tesfom) NIPPO DELKO One Provence (Navardauskas, Jules) Rwanda (Areruya, Munyaneza) BAI – Sicasal – Petro de Luanda (Oyarzún, António) Algeria (Reguigui, Lagab) ProTouch (Julius, Basson) Morocco (El Kouraji, Bdadou)

Natura4Ever – Roubaix Lille Métropole (Antomarchi, Vermeulen) Burkina Faso (Sorgho, Nikiéma)

Dukla Banska Bystrica (Tybor, Čanecký) Cameroon (Kamzong, Mba) Ivory Coast (Cissé, Sanogo)

Rwandan Joseph Areruya – also part of this year’s team – won the famous Gabonese race in 2018.